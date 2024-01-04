PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically hurt a motorcyclist on New Year’s Eve.

Police say the suspect, who was driving a red Chevy Aveo, hit the motorcyclist around 10:30 p.m. on SE Division Street and SE 202 Avenue.

The driver of the Aveo rear-ended the motorcyclist, knocking him off the bike, and then ran him over while he was on the ground before driving away from the scene, according to investigators.

However, witnesses told officers that the suspect driver and at least one passenger left the car on a nearby side street and fled the area on foot. The suspect and passenger are still at large, but police provided a witness photo showing the driver leaving the Aveo, which had no plates, on foot. The driver appears to be male and wearing a baseball hat, pants and a jacket.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he is still in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the passenger is asked to contact Gresham police through their tip line at 503.618.2719.