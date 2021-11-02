Ducks ranked No. 4 in initial CFP rankings

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) celebrates his interception with Oregon safety Verone McKinley III (23) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon football fans are rejoicing after the team earned the No. 4 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were announced on Tuesday.

According to the university, the Ducks are in the top four of the initial CFP rankings for the first time. Oregon is the only Pac-12 team in the initial CFP top-25 rankings and has appeared in the CFP poll 21 times.

The Ducks are off to a 7-1 start overall and 4-1 in conference play holding the number one spot in the Pac-12 North.

“This is the Ducks’ seventh CFP top-five ranking – and first since closing 2014 at No. 2 – and their 12th time in the top 10,” said the university in a statement.

Oregon was one of four schools to play in the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014.

The Ducks scored a season-high 52 points last weekend in a win over Colorado while racking up a season-high 568 yards of total offense, said the university. Oregon won its 17th straight game at Autzen Stadium – the third-longest active home win streak in the nation – and its 13th consecutive Pac-12 home game.

Oregon will travel to Seattle this Saturday to take on Washington.