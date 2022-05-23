PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is in charge of county elections, is expected to produce a timeline on Monday for getting all the primary ballots counted after a printing error delayed the process.

Earlier on Monday, election workers began the process of duplicating tens of thousands of ballots kicked out by voting machines. The deadline to get all ballots counted is June 13, and far less than half the votes that were cast have been counted so far.

Hall knew there was a barcode ballot error weeks before the primary, but did not accept the state’s repeated offer for help. She is facing a re-election challenge in November.

Hall declined to speak with KOIN 6 about the ballot troubles.