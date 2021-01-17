Small earthquakes recorded near Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several small earthquakes were recorded near Mt. Hood, outside of Government Camp, in Oregon Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the first tremor occurred at 2:55 p.m. It was a magnitude 1.7 earthquake. Since then, there have been a total of 39 tremors reported. The two largest registered magnitudes of 2.9 and 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the 2.9-magnitude quake occurred at 3:26 p.m. and the 2.7-magnitude quake was at 3:38 p.m. One was just over 3 miles northeast of Government Camp. The other was 2.5 miles northeast of Government Camp. The dozens of other tremors were also around Mt. Hood, according to PNSN. The network has previously called this kind of seismic activity a “Mount Hood earthquake swarm.”

Did you feel the earthquakes? The USGS invites people to contribute information on its website.