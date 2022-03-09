LA GRANDE, Ore. (KOIN) — Eastbound I-84 is closed east of Pendleton and La Grande as a result of a crash.

The closure is between Exit 216, seven miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265 in La Grande, with the crash near milepost 259, according to ODOT.

I-84 is closed near Pendleton and La Grande on March 9, 2022 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

The closure is expected to last between four and six hours as police are currently investigating the crash.

Crews are working to get backed up traffic stuck behind the crash turned around and sent back to Pendleton. Tow vehicles are on scene and ready to get route open as soon as possible.

Tollgate Hwy, OR-204, is closed to through traffic. Eastbound travelers are advised to wait until the eastbound freeway opens, as there are no nearby alternate routes capable of safely handling interstate traffic volumes.

The westbound freeway is not closed at this time.