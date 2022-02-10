Despite mask pushback, Castle Rock’s levy appears to pass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Castle Rock School District is on the verge of passing a critical levy to keep the district financially afloat.

It appears the school district will receive state funding, despite pushback from some parents who voted against a levy because they’re frustrated that kids have to wear masks at school.

Those anti-mask parents took their frustrations out at the ballot box voting against that levy.

It appears the levy will pass with a little more than 53% of the vote meaning the school district will continue to receive an important chunk of state funding.

The ‘no’ votes were an attempt to take that funding away as some parents are frustrated there’s a mask mandate at schools still in place.

If the district were to stop mandating masks the state can legally withdraw funding from the district.

The mask mandate is a Washington state mandate, so it’s not up to individual school districts. However, on Wednesday Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would be lifting its mask mandate by Feb. 18.

Despite the announcement, an anti-mask walkout is planned at Castle Rock High School at 8 a.m. Thursday.