2 key dates loom for Oregon schools, returning students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before Christmas, Gov. Kate Brown changed the school metrics used to determine if schools can open to ‘advisory’ rather than ‘mandatory’. That means decisions to resume in-person instruction will be made locally, district by district, school by school.

KOIN 6 News contacted the governor’s office to find out what led her to this decision, and they said they based it on science and data about controlling the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Oregon is devoting additional state and federal resources toward testing, contact tracing and prioritizing vaccinating educators and school staff to help reopen schools. Both the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education are reviewing safety guidelines and school metrics.

There are 2 key dates to keep in mind: January 19 and February 15.

By January 19, ODE and OHA will notify school districts about their thoughts on making reopening decisions. Over the next few weeks, the focus is to drive down infection rates across the state.

February 15 is the date Gov. Brown set as a goal for returning more students to the classroom, with a focus on getting elementary students back first.

But even when some districts reopen it won’t be business as usual. There will be social distancing guidelines in place.

Salem-Keizer resuming outdoor sports

Salem-Keizer School District officials told KOIN 6 News they’re excited about the opportunity to welcome students back. They’ve been working on a re-entry plan since September with an emphasis on COVID-19 protocols.

Salem-Keizer has been offering limited in-person instruction for students who need more help for a while. But this month they are resuming outdoor sports.

Their public schools will prioritze kindergarten-through-5th grade back to the classroom first — with safety as the forefront of their decisions.

That includes making sure staff, teachers and school supports are prepared and adhering to the new protocols.