9 Clark County districts moving forward with in-person kindergarten teaching

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, a teacher demonstrates a robot that takes the temperature of children and displays it on a screen in a kindergarten in Madrid, Spain. Pupils under 3 years-old in the Spanish capital head to kindergartens on Friday, the first in-person school activity since the country imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As cases continue to go up and fuel the debate over the return to schools in parents’ group messaging chats, Spanish authorities last week issued revised guidelines for the reopening. They included making mandatory masks for students of age six or older, daily body temperature checks, hand-washing at least five times per day and frequent ventilation of classrooms. But many parents say that funding is insufficient to hire more teachers and that some schools just don’t have additional space. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine Clark County school districts are moving forward with bringing small groups of kindergarten students back to school for in-person teaching in the next few weeks.

The school districts are: Vancouver, Washougal, Ridgefield, La Center, Hockinson, Green Mountain, Evergreen, Camas and Battle Ground.

The decision to bring in groups or pods 10 or fewer kindergartners, which was announced Monday afternoon by the school district superintendents in partnership with Clark County Public Health, “is safe and aligns with the state guidance for reopening schools.”

How and when the in-person learning will be implemented will be announced by individual school districts, according to the announcement.

“With small group sizes and continued preventive measures, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, we believe in-person education is safe for both students and staff because children this young are less likely to transmit the virus to others,” Clark County Public Health director Dr. Alan Melnick said in a statement.

In a statement, Vancouver Public Schools Superintendent Steve Webb said distance learning has presented a challenge to kindergarten students during the pandemic.

“This is a cautious, thoughtful and safe approach to support effective student learning for our very young students,” Webb said.

No decision about in-person education for other grade levels in Clark County have been made at this time.