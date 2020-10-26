9 Clark County districts moving forward with in-person kindergarten teaching

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine Clark County school districts are moving forward with bringing small groups of kindergarten students back to school for in-person teaching in the next few weeks.
The school districts are: Vancouver, Washougal, Ridgefield, La Center, Hockinson, Green Mountain, Evergreen, Camas and Battle Ground.
The decision to bring in groups or pods 10 or fewer kindergartners, which was announced Monday afternoon by the school district superintendents in partnership with Clark County Public Health, “is safe and aligns with the state guidance for reopening schools.”
How and when the in-person learning will be implemented will be announced by individual school districts, according to the announcement.
“With small group sizes and continued preventive measures, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, we believe in-person education is safe for both students and staff because children this young are less likely to transmit the virus to others,” Clark County Public Health director Dr. Alan Melnick said in a statement.
In a statement, Vancouver Public Schools Superintendent Steve Webb said distance learning has presented a challenge to kindergarten students during the pandemic.
“This is a cautious, thoughtful and safe approach to support effective student learning for our very young students,” Webb said.
No decision about in-person education for other grade levels in Clark County have been made at this time.
