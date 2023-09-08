PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As teachers in the Evergreen School District continue to strike, they say the district has threatened to delay payment for educators if a deal is not reached by Monday. But is doing so against the law?

The Evergreen Education Association certainly believes so. They also say it feels like an intimidation tactic. The district, however, says that teachers who are not working are in breach of their employment contract.

Friday marks the second week of what would have been the start of a new school year for the largest school district in Clark County, but teachers remain on the picket line. Teachers say they aim to reach a deal that would give them more planning time and less time filling in for absent teachers.

They also seek more special education resources and a cost of living increase that matches the rate of inflation.

Despite being on strike, Evergreen educators say they’ve already done work for the school year, including lesson planning and setting up their classrooms. The district counters that if teachers don’t show up for work on Monday, they are not obligated to pay them for the days they didn’t work.

This is where it gets complicated: Not paying them for these days does not mean the teachers will receive a cut to their yearly salary. No matter what, both the district and EEA say that educators will still get their full year’s worth of pay.

Instead, the school district will still require teachers to have worked a requirement of 180 days of classroom time with students. That means the days would have to be made up.

“Based on the delay of employees reporting to work, paychecks will also be delayed,” the district said in a statement. “During a strike, teachers are not performing their duties under their contract and therefore the district is not obligated to pay them until they return to work.”

But due to the setback in their scheduled salaries, educators like 2nd-grade teacher Deanna Duncan are concerned they will not receive a full paycheck this month.

“It felt like a punch to the gut, you know? I mean, you know, we’ve got young, young teachers saying, ‘How am I going to pay my mortgage next month? How am I going to pay my car payment?’ she said. “And so people are really starting to worry.”

However, Timothy Emery, an attorney in employment law, says it is illegal to defer payment of wages to salaried employees.

“If an employee is a salaried employee, an employer cannot defer payment of wages,” he said.

Duncan said being on strike takes a toll on teachers who want to be in the classroom, adding that the situation has “been horrible.”

“It is hard on us physically, and it’s hard on us mostly emotionally, because we don’t want to be out here,” she said.



The first day of school was canceled for the Evergreen School District on Wednesday as educators became the second district to join the picket line this week. (KOIN)





