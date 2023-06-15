PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Humanities students at Portland State University will soon be eligible to get a new estate scholarship valued at $6 million in total.

The scholarship — a gift from retired layer and portfolio management firm CEO, Phillip Collier Smith — will create merit-based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students in the humanities – including fields such as anthropology, archaeology, art history, English, math and sociology.

“I majored in English at Stanford and with a minor, I might add, in the history of the common law,” Collier Smith told KOIN 6 News. “A byproduct of those studies is that you had to learn how to think critically…you had to look at a proposition or a theory or issue and you have to analyze it, question it, evaluate it all towards reaching an informed judgement. It’s a tool that people use, that I used throughout both my law career and my financial career, and I use it today and for people like me, it’s engrained.”

Collier Smith was inspired to gift the scholarship to give first-generation students the chance to earn a college degree.

“When I arrived in Portland in 1990,” Collier Smith said, “I got a chance to meet the students and I was floored to find out that half the student body at Portland State come from families and they will be the first in the history of their families to obtain a graduate degree. That to me speaks volumes as to the motivation of those students and that’s precisely the students I want my gift to help.”

“This is a transformational gift,” Dean of Portland State University Todd Rosenstiel said. “PSU is such a differentiator in terms of offering opportunities to students who many otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to get an undergraduate degree or graduate degree. So, this is going to transform student’s ability to pursue the humanities, pursue some of the creative arts and do it in a way they can actually afford.”

Collier Smith hopes the scholarship, which is the largest individual commitment scholarship in PSU’s history, will increase humanities enrollment.

“The humanities is basically a history of mankind’s evolution, the evolution of the human spirit. And you have to have a grounding in those disciplines in order to make decisions later in your life,” Collier Smith said.