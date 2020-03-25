Oregon public universities to no longer require ACT, SAT

This Dec. 3, 2010 file photo shows students on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The change will apply to applicants in the fall of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s seven public universities announced in a joint statement with Oregon Health and Science University that standardized testing is no longer a requirement for freshman admission.

The announcement stated no standardized testing score, such as the SAT and ACT, will be required for any freshman applicants to be considered for admission at any of the universities, beginning in the fall of 2021. Moving forward, any undergraduate applicant will have the option to submit their scores.

This decision follows the example of 1,000 4-year colleges across the nation, all of which give the option to submit scores or have abandoned standardized testing completely. The statement credits decades of research into “the contribution of standardized admissions tests in accurately predicting a student’s academic success.”

“Standardized tests add very little to our ability to predict an individual student’s success at a university or college,” said Jon Boeckenstedt, vice provost for enrollment management at Oregon State University. “I have seen clear patterns that – when weighted heavily in the admissions process – standardized tests provide admissions advantages to students who are already advantaged, including students from higher income families. Some believe standardized test scores are merely a reflection of accumulated social capital, rather than an objective measure of a student’s academic ability or potential.”

Boeckenstedt also says he hopes this can relieve some stress in this time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak.

List of universities applying the change:

Eastern Oregon University

Portland State University

Oregon State University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Southern Oregon University

University of Oregon

Western Oregon University

The change will also benefit applicants applying to undergraduate nursing programs offered by OHSU. EOU, WOU, Oregon Tech, SOU and OHSU had previously allowed students the option of not submitting test results.