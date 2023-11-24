PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s one step forward and three steps back as the Portland Association of Teachers said they are now moving further away from a deal after coming close earlier in the week.

Over last weekend, progress was made towards reaching a deal, with PPS Chair Gary Holland sharing at a press conference that both parties were close to an agreement, however now the PAT said they have moved farther away.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the PAT claimed that PPS has backtracked on certain aspects of their near agreement and there are “now additional issues” in the way of settling the dispute.

This all comes in the wake of a “news blackout”, which the PAT said was to help the parties focus on resolving issues. However, they also claim that PPS backtracked on the blackout agreement.

Over the course of the week, protesters for Portland teachers made multiple demonstrations marching through downtown and also congregating outside of city hall.

PPS board members also faced multiple incidents of vandalism, with messages spray painted on driveways, cars and homes.

According to PPS, the teams have been negotiating since this morning, and the district is expected to provide updates later this afternoon.

Read the full statement from the Portland Association of Teachers below:

At the district’s suggestion, we agreed to a news blackout in order to focus on resolving issues with PPS so Portland students can get back to school. Unfortunately, the district chose to backtrack on their commitment to a news blackout — just as they backtracked on the agreement we reached Monday morning. There are now additional issues other than the class size committee that PPS has insisted on reopening that need to be addressed in order to settle a fair contract. PAT’s team is focused on finalizing a settlement.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.