PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – New funding from the state of Oregon is aiming to help college students find affordable housing in Gresham.

The non-profit College Housing Northwest has received more than $6 million in grant money from the Oregon Community Foundation to buy a motel in Gresham and turn it into studio apartments for students.

College Housing Northwest, a non-profit that has been around for 50 years, houses local students from schools including Portland State University, Portland Community College and Mt. Hood Community College.

The non-profit says its working with the City of Gresham and architects to get building permits and plan to renovate the motel, which was built in 1983, with updated safety improvements, maintenance and add kitchenettes to each apartment, College Housing Northwest Executive Director Dave Garnand explained.

According to College Housing Northwest, students will be able to move into the building in early spring and can seek housing eligibility through their school’s benefits navigator — who can qualify students for housing.

Garnand says the organization already has a student housing waitlist for their other locations.

“What we discovered is a huge amount of student homelessness, students living in their cars and trying to go to school, these are people that are really trying to make it work. And so, we developed a program to focus on how to get those students into a safe place so they can finish their education,” Garnand explained.

The non-profit’s executive director says the need for affordable student housing is “incredible” and that tripling the number of students they accept in their Affordable Rents for College Students program still won’t meet the need for affordable housing.

“There are so many students out there and the schools are working really hard to help students find a way to have their basic needs met so they can finish graduation and there’s far more need. We have 60 people in our entire ARCS program…we’re hoping to double that amount and possibly triple that amount by the next calendar year and that doesn’t begin to meet the need,” Garnand said.