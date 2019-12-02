Albany schools open Monday, disinfected from norovirus

The Albany School District learned Wednesday a norovirus was the cause the widespread illness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All schools in the Greater Albany School District will be back open Monday morning for classes.

The schools closed down on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the long holiday weekend after a rise in student absences from a norovirus.

The stomach virus was first noticed at Periwinkle Elementary over a week ago. Eight staff members and nearly 100 students were absent in a single day. Most of the elementary and middle schools in the district had more than 20% of students gone. In some cases parents kept their kids home as a precaution, but district leaders said most of the absences were due to illness.

Periwinkle Elementary in the Albany School District, November 26, 2019 (KOIN)

Cleaning crews disinfected all 21 schools during the closure and holiday break. They used hospital-grade disinfectant on school surfaces, from classrooms to school kitchens. They’re also cleaned laptops and Chromebooks.

