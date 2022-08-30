PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the next week, 50,000 students will return to Portland Public Schools classrooms for full-time, in-person instruction.

Though PPS currently has 269 job openings listed on their website, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the district is in good shape.

Among the positions are substitute teachers and counseling physicians, but PPS is set with bus drivers. All 264 bus routes will be serviced and as they hire more drivers district officials will be able to shorten the route times as the years goes on.

“As of this week, we’re about 97% staffed for our classroom, homeroom positions. So we’re feeling pretty good about that,” Guerrero said. “We continue to actively recruit for remaining open positions. We need some elective teachers. We’re always on the lookout for special educators. So if there’s any folks listening out there, please see us we’d love to have you join us.”

He noted the amount of openings listed on their website may seem like a lot, but it’s really not bad.

“We certainly need some sort of educational care professionals classroom openings, a lot of improvements there. So we do have for a system of our size 200 can seem like a lot. When you spread that out across employee groups were relatively in good shape,” he told KOIN 6 News.

As far as COVID precautions this school year, masks are optional. Guerrero said every school is continuing to follow best sanitizing practices.