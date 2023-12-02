(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon’s students do not all fit into one box. Of the state’s 550,000 public school students, 333 unique languages are spoken. While many students continue to struggle post-pandemic, the number of high school freshmen on track to graduate is close to 84% — only a percentage point behind pre-pandemic numbers.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the Oregon Department of Education released its annual Oregon Statewide Report Card that measures student achievement and academic progress compared to previous school years.

“Academic excellence for students in Oregon remains the top priority for our agency. I took this role to make a difference, and we need to see what the data are telling us and be responsive to that,” ODE Director Charlene Williams said in a news release.

The release of the Statewide Report Card follows Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s Tuesday press conference when she responded to the end of the Portland Teacher Association strike and return to school for Portland students after 12 days.

“We are hearing about the challenges that are left over from the pandemic and how it has impacted our young people,” said Kotek.

Here’s what the report shows:

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners