Applicants sought for Oregon’s Black student success advisory group

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People have a new way to get involved and make a difference in Oregon’s schools.

The Oregon Department of Education is inviting community members to apply to become a member of the African American/Black Student Success Advisory Group. Accepted members will help shape policies and practices related to Black student education in Oregon.

The ODE is looking for people with experience, insight and passion to help these students of color.

The deadline to apply is September 15. Find more information about the program and how to apply, visit this website.