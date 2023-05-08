Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson listens to community members at a Preschool For All meeting in May of this year. (MultCo Photo: Motoya Nakamura)

Select families in Multnomah County can receive free preschool for their children through Preschool For All

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The window is now open for Multnomah County families to apply for Preschool For All, the voter-approved program that provides free preschool to a select number of children every year.

In November 2020, voters passed Ballot Measure 26-214, which created the Preschool For All Program. The service covers the cost of preschool for families in need in the community using revenue collected from a tax placed on high earners in the county.

The 2022-2023 school year was the first year the program was implemented and Multnomah County said it funded 700 slots for students at 47 preschool programs around the county.

For the coming 2023-2024 school year, the county anticipates it will have at least 1,400 slots open for children.

The goal is to grow the program over time and increase the number of children and families it serves every year.

For the 2023-2024 school year, applications will be accepted between May 3 and May 31, 2023. The county says placements will not be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, all applications received within the window will be considered at the same time.

Families are encouraged to research preschool options, speak to providers and visit programs before applying and listing their preferred preschool facilities.

To be eligible, a child must be 3 or 4 years old on or before September 1, 2023 and have at least one parent or legal guardian living in Multnomah County.

In the early years of the program, Multnomah County plans to prioritize families with the least access to preschool, including Black and Native American Indigenous children and children of color; children who speak languages other than English; children with developmental delays and disabilities; children living in or at risk of placement in foster care; children from low-income families; and children experiencing homelessness.

Applications can be submitted in either English or Spanish.

Almost all Preschool for All providers offer full-time preschool.

Multnomah County has more information about Preschool For All posted online, including the eligible preschool providers families can apply for and details about who is qualified for the program.

Families will be notified about application decisions no later than early July 2023, Multnomah County says.

Anyone interested in Preschool For All is invited to attend an event at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI) on Monday, May 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Other preschool programs will also be at the event and families can learn about other reduced-cost preschool programs.