Asbestos tests returned, classes to resume at Highland Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Classes are set to resume Monday at Highland Park Middle School after recent tests for asbestos have given the all clear, according to a notice published by the Beaverton School District.

Asbestos particles found on the gym floor prompted school officials to cancel Friday classes. The school was shut down as a safety precaution for testing inside the rest of the school.

Air samples taken at the school were below clearance levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Asbestos Hazardous Emergency Response Act, according to the school district. Additionally, wipe samples did not detect any asbestos fibers.

While the school will open for classes as usual on Monday, the gym will remain closed as it undergoes more cleaning by a licensed team. In the meantime, physical education classes will be held outside—students should be prepared to dress for the weather.

Highland Park Middle School in Beaverton was closed when asbestos was confirmed inside the gym, November 22, 2019 (KOIN)

Officials believe, based on sampling, the asbestos was from debris in a damaged wall in the northeast corner of the gym, stated the school district. The full summary of the lab results can be reviewed online here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather