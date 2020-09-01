‘Back to school’ for 2 of Clark County’s biggest school districts

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Nearly 50,000 students in two of Clark County’s biggest school districts start school Tuesday morning.

Finishing touches were still being put on the new image elementary in the Evergreen School District on Monday. Most of the learning in both Evergreen and Vancouver school districts will start as online learning with kids taking part in Zoom sessions in three to four classes a day.

Online learning schedules are posted on both Vancouver and Evergreen websites. That learning will consist of live Zoom and Google meetings along with recorded lessons that will be available for kids and parents to look over any time of day. Some content in classes has been whittled down to help with the new learning.

Even with all the planning that has gone on — depending on how students are learning and how much of virus spread there is — there is still some improvising that will occur going forward.

Despite the uncertainty, Evergreen Superintendent Mike Merlino told KOIN 6 News the district wants to get kids back in school buildings soon and pointed out online learning could wind up being a new opportunity.

“I think there will always be some level of this online instruction,” Merlino said. “We’ve always had online instruction, but it’s been alternative learning and now we’ve kind of made it more mainstream learning. I think we do have an opportunity to see what things we’re real successful at and for some students, maybe this is a better opportunity for them than what they’ve had in the way we’ve delivered education.”