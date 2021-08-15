Back to school means students need immunizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the 2021-22 school year fast approaches, students need to be up-to-date with their immunizations.

This week, there are 2 free events in Multnomah County to help families catch up on the shots that may have lapsed during the year of distance learning. Anyone 12 and older can also get a COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible for a gift card.

Health officials believe as many as 1500 students in Multnomah County didn’t get their required immunizations. Immunizations are required by state law for children and students in attendance at public and private schools, preschools, childcare facilities and Head Start programs in Oregon.

The events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first one on Wednesday, August 18, is being held at the Fabric Depot, 700 SE 122nd Avenue. Then on Tuesday, August 24, another immunization event will be held at Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Avenue.

Parents who received an exclusion letter from their school or the health department should bring that letter with them, along with your child’s immunization record and insurance card.

Appointments are suggested but drop-ins are welcome, officials said. Parents can call 503.988.5558 to make an appointment.

There is no charge for any of the vaccines.

Parents can also get their child immunized and a COVID shot at any Multnomah County Student

Health Center or Community Health Center.