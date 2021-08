PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- After an unprecedented year of remote learning, Oregon and Washington schools are planning how to respond to students' unfinished learning this upcoming year.

The Oregon Department of Education has a plan on how they're going to pick up where the pandemic has left off. The ODE says they're advising teachers to start with what students can do, listen to their stories and meet them where they are at. Teachers will then be able to determine what students are ready to learn next.