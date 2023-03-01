SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Senate passed a bill Wednesday that will help solve the state’s education worker shortage by making it easier for out-of-state teachers to move to Oregon.

Senate Bill 279 removes the barriers previously in place for teachers already licensed in other states. Soon, teachers will be able to move and work in Oregon through the Interstate Compact on Teacher Mobility.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, and Education Committee Chair Sen. Michael Dembrow said the bill addresses one of the root causes of Oregon’s education workforce shortage.

“This bill will make Oregon more competitive, helping us to attract and retain more world-class educators to guide our students,” Dembrow said.