PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The first day of school may be delayed for yet another school district in Southwest Washington as Battle Ground teachers consider joining the picket line next week.

Hundreds of teachers will meet Friday afternoon to determine whether they will authorize a strike for the Battle Ground School District, which covers a large area in northern Clark County.

They are the third district to potentially authorize a strike in the past week. Teachers in the Camas and Evergreen school districts are prepared to picket as soon as Monday.

Those with the Camas Education Association spent most of Thursday bargaining a contract with the district, asking for more special education support, smaller class sizes, and equitable distribution of resources for their library, music and physical education.

Sam Greene is an English and history teacher at Camas High School who says class sizes should have a maximum capacity.

“I would love to see anything under 30, but I’m aware that in a tight budget scenario we might not quite get to that. But that’s what I would hope for,” Green said. “Something under 30 on average or having a max cap for each class.”

Middle school art teacher Erin Marcell agrees, adding, “The high schools are getting very far into the 30s and there’s just not enough room. I mean, I was looking through the building for chairs just the other day because I didn’t have enough chairs for my room.”

Meanwhile, elementary music teacher Eleanor Cosgrove-Farland says the strike comes down to cost of living.

“All the things that make being an educator possible, you know, to pay mortgages and send our kids to school,” she said. “Just like what everybody else wants.”

Chrissie Woodruff teaches general education for a Camas middle school and said she hopes the district can come to an agreement with its teachers to prevent having to go on strike.

“We are ready to go to work Monday. We want to go to work,” Woodruff said. “We want our district to do the right thing for our kids.”

The superintendent of Camas School District, Dr. John Anzalone, said he believes they can make a deal before Sunday to ensure the schools can resume as expected on Monday.

“All our employees are valued and compensated well because where teachers are compensated well and they feel valued that absolutely excluded to the students,” he said. “But I also have an obligation to make sure we are in a good position years to come.”