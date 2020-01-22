Beaverton HS classes resume after refrigerator fire

It's finals week at the school

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s finals week at Beaverton High School and classes are now back in session.

An accidental weekend fire caused by the “failure of a small refrigerator” in one of the school’s classrooms started around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire damaged several classrooms, offices and other facilities and kept the school closed.

The last few days the air has been cleaned and classes in the affected rooms were relocated.

Beaverton High School officials thanked the community for its support.