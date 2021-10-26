Beaverton School District desperate for substitute teachers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton School District is launching an incentive program offering 300 job openings as the district faces a shortage of substitute teachers.

Substitute teachers hired by Beaverton School District will receive anywhere between $500 to $3,300 depending on how how many days they work throughout the year, officials said.

The district told KOIN 6 News that they need help badly, with a total of about 300 job openings.

These openings include 20 contracted substitute teacher openings for teachers working every day, and about 20 positions for quarantine subs who will work completely online for students in quarantine.

Every employee who gets hired in the district for one of these positions will get a $500 signing bonus.

“We have also raised the daily pay rate from $195 to $230. That’s an increase of 18% so we’re serious. We need substitute teachers to join our ranks” Beaverton School District Spokesperson Shellie Bailey-Shah said.

Bailey-Shah said that one of the groups they’re trying to entice back are retired teachers because they understand the work and the need.

Substitute teachers aren’t the only positions Beaverton School District officials say they’re desperate for right now. Bus drivers, nutrition staff and custodians are also in high demand.

“Every administrator, every supervisor, ever dispatcher, every mechanic who is available to drive a bus is doing so, but that also means that they’re not doing they’re job as an administrator, supervisor, dispatcher, and mechanic. But again, that is a short term solution,” Bailey-Shah said.