Beaverton schools pause Test to Stay program, cite lack of nurses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton School District announced the district is immediately pausing their Test to Stay program.

The program allowed unvaccinated students who were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case at school — but not experiencing symptoms — to test negative and remain at school.

That was offered as an option to quarantining at home.

The district says due to COVID-related absences, they don’t have enough nurses or health assistants to run the program.

Beaverton schools will continue to offer testing at schools for students and staff who show symptoms. They’re hoping — if staffing allows — to restart the program on Jan. 24.