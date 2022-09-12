Clothes for Kids offers free clothing to Beaverton School District kids in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Beaverton School District’s Clothes for Kids service is in urgent need of pants for young children.

The district-run Clothes for Kids operates during the school year and is staffed by volunteers. It provides free, gently-used clothing to any child in the district who needs it.

Parents can schedule appointments for their children to explore the clothing options and select items they like that fit them. They can book appointments through ParentSquare or by calling (503) 356-4322.

Parents should come prepared with their children’s size information to their appointments.

Clothes for Kids relies on donations from the public and right now, they especially need boys and girls pants in the sizes 4T to 10.

They could also use boys and mens winter jackets, girls short-sleeve shirts, mens athletic shorts, girls leggings, womens underwear, mens underwear, socks and boys sneakers. An updated list of needed items is posted on the Beaverton School District’s website.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off items at 16550 SW Merlo Rd. Donation bins are available Monday through Friday during regular business hours.