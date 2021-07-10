Big Yard Dodgeball tourney helps ‘to make reading fun’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3rd annual Big Yard Dodgeball tournament was held Saturday, a fundraiser for the Big Yard Foundation that works to help the underserved or disadvantaged.

Brennan Scarlett, who runs the Big Yard Foundation, spent many hours on the field as a Central Catholic Ram. He explained how the Big Yard Foundation works to help those who need it.

“We do that through literacy, creativity, and physical wellness so we host community events like this, we raise funds and then we host book fairs at elementary schools and other local nonprofits and give kids free books and try to bring myself and other athletes, whether that’s collegiate or professional, and kind of leverage some of that inspiration to make reading fun.”

Scarlett is an outside linebacker with the Miami Dolphins.