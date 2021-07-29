Bonuses offered as PPS expands fleet of bus drivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Not only are students and staff getting ready to return to Portland Public Schools this fall, so are the bus drivers.

PPS is looking to expand their fleet of bus drivers — and they’re offering bonuses. The pay range is $19.82 to $25.77 per hour, with a guarantee of 40 hours per week. Hiring bonuses range between $2,000 and $6,500.

Drivers need to be at least 21 years old, have 3 years of driving experience and pass both a drug and background check.

“Driving a school bus is no big deal,” said Justin Cox, the Senior Location Manager for First Student. “We provide all the training. We have so many years of experience from our training department where they’re going to make it feel like you’re driving your own personal vehicle.”

He said the money is really good, but the best part is the kids.

“We are able to build relationships with these students from kindergarten up through high school,” he said. “These drivers get to see them grow as they progress through their school ages and it’s one of the most rewarding careers to be in.”

If you’re interested, First Student has what they call Walk-In Wednesday, where you can apply in person and get an interview on the spot. Once hired, you can start your paid training in 2 days — and there is 65 hours of paid training.

Training starts in a classroom. Then you get behind the wheel, go through an obstacle course and then a mentor will guide you through the streets of Portland.

The people at First Student said driving a school bus is a rewarding career. Beyond the Walk-In Wednesday, they accept applications online anytime.