Parents, teachers, students gathered outside the Camas School Board meeting on the first day of a teacher strike, August 28, 2023 (KOIN)

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — On what was scheduled to be the first day of the 2023-23 school year for Camas students, teachers walked the picket line during the day, marking the first-ever strike in the district.

Monday night, Camas teachers and their supporters protested on blankets and chairs outside the location where the school board met.

Negotiations on a new deal went through the weekend until Camas School District leaders “last, best and final offer” was rejected by the teachers union.

Parents, teachers and students packed the school board budget meeting and several testified, imploring the school board to reconsider their final offer.

Superintendent Dr. John Anzalone told KOIN 6 News revenue has dropped and he’s trying to balance the budget for years to come.

“It breaks my heart that we’re in this boat right now. But the sooner we get to the table, sooner we’ll get it done,” Anzalone said.

Camas teacher Kate Gooding said they want students and parents to know “we’re out here doing this for them. We see that the district is offering proposals that just aren’t creating the conditions that we would like to see in the classroom.”

Desirae Sehon, a parent with a child in the district, said she wants justice for Camas teachers.

“I want people to understand in our community that this isn’t just about money. It’s about funding for libraries, for PE, for music.”

Negotiations between the district and the Camas Education Association resumed Monday night. But officials with the CEA said they have no idea how long the strike will last.

Anzalone said he hopes — at best — to resume school on Wednesday. Realistically, he said, it may take until after Labor Day.

Other district strikes loom

Camas became the first of 3 Southwest Washington districts to go on strike. The others, Battle Ground and Evergreen, negotiated sessions Monday in an effort to be in the classrooms when school is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Battle Ground teachers want higher salaries, decreased class sizes and more help for special education and multi-lingual students.

“We need to be transparent with our community about this negotiation,” Battle Ground Superintendent Denny Waters said Monday. “Parents need to know why things are happening and we’re not being as transparent as possible. We need to make sure they see it’s not just salary for teachers, it’s all these other line items that matter to their children. I get it – we have controversy. I hope in the face of adversity and disagreement we can stand together.”

The Battle Ground Education Association will vote at 3pm Tuesday on the latest proposal. The district said they will alert parents as soon as possible after the vote about whether classes will open on Wednesday.

