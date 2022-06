PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bridge City Montessori School is re-opening in a new location in Southeast Portland.

Director Erin McCann told KOIN 6 News they opened the school in 2016 but noticed another spot was opening that would fit their needs better.

Bridge City Montessori is now on Southeast 67th in the heart of the Foster-Powell neighborhood. It’s the first Montessori school in Oregon where both deaf and hard-of-hearing children can learn together with hearing children.