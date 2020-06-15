Brown delivers virtual commencement speech to all seniors

She said this group of seniors was ready to take on anything

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High school and college seniors across the state of Oregon have reached an important milestone this spring: graduation.

On Sunday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown gave a virtual commencement speech for all the graduating seniors in the state. She highlighted this graduating class, which grew up between 9/11, the great recession, and now the coronavirus pandemic. She said this group of seniors was ready to take on anything.

“This makes you better equipped than most generations to step up and help shape our shared future. The world needs your talents, skills, and knowledge,” said Brown. “And now more than ever the world needs your compassion and kindness.”