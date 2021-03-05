Brown orders Oregon public schools to reopen classrooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is ordering all Oregon public schools to head back to the classroom within the next month.

Brown issued an executive order on Friday directing schools to offer universal access to in-person instruction on or before the weeks of March 29 for K-5 students and April 19 for students in grades 6-12.

After the weeks of March 29 and April 19, all public schools in Oregon will operate under either a fully on-site or a hybrid instructional model when counties meet or exceed Oregon’s advisory COVID-19 metrics.

She wrote a letter to the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education with the order.



Students do have the option to remain in comprehensive distance learning.

“Closing schools in Oregon is a decision I will never forget. Parents, educators, school staff, but especially students have come so far while navigating the challenges of this pandemic. Welcoming students back to every school across Oregon will be a milestone worth celebrating,” Brown said.

The news of Oregon schools reopening comes nearly a year since Brown ordered them closed as it became clearer the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the U.S. To date, more than 2,200 Oregonians have died from COVID-19, while more than 156,000 infections have been reported in the state. In the U.S., more than 500,000 have died from COVID-19.