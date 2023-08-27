PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Picketing may interrupt reading and writing in the first days of school in 3 Southwest Washington districts this week as teachers demand new contracts.

Teachers in Battle Ground, Evergreen and Camas are set to strike on Monday, the scheduled first day of school in the 2023-24 year.

The Camas Education Association on Sunday said their 450 teacher will strike Monday unless they reach a tentative deal on Sunday.

“Bargaining is ongoing and the CEA bargaining team met late into the evening (Saturday) night. Educators are meeting tonight (Sunday) to either vote on a tentative agreement or make final preparations for picketing in the morning,” officials said in a statement.

Camas Education Association Vice President Michael Sanchez, August 27, 2023 (KOIN)

At issue are more supports for special education, smaller class sizes and equitable distribution of PE, library and music resources, the CEA said.

“We want to get this done and we want to get it done today,” said Michael Sanchez, the vice president of the Camas Education Assocation.

But if a deal doesn’t get done?

“Our members will go on strike and we won’t start the first day of school. I want to reiterate, this is not something we want to have happen,” Sanchez said. “We know the unrest that can cause in the community, the uncertainty, the fear. What we really want to have happen is for us to be at our schools Monday morning, welcoming all our kids back from a great summer and getting to the work that we need to do.”

A closed-to-membership-only meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Camas High School.

There are 30,000 students in Clark County’s Evergreen District, and nearly 12,000 in the Battle Ground district. Each of those districts is scheduled to begin classes on Wednesday.

Bargaining in Battle Ground finished around 4 p.m. Sunday and will resume Monday morning, officials told KOIN 6 News. A general membership meeting is set for Tuesday evening to “either ratify a tentative agreement or vote to strike,” they said.

Evergreen officials are also expected to meet again Monday to work on a deal.

KOIN 6 News will have more information throughout the night.