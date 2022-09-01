PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The halls of Woodburn Elementary are alive again with the sounds of kids who have finally returned to full-time, in-person learning. But with the return to in-person learning comes new protocols.

For COVID-19 protocols, the school district will be following the same systems as last year, except instead of sending daily COVID reports out to parents, all that information will be posted on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Students and staff who show symptoms of COVID will be sent home and if they test positive, regardless of vaccination status they will have to stay home from school for 5 days. Masks are no longer required but recommended during an outbreak, which consists of three or more positive cases within a group.

Meanwhile, staffing continues to be a conversation of concern.

Camas is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus for new hires across all departments. According to their website, they have 33 job openings right now across their school district which serves 16 schools and over 7,000 students.