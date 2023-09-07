PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After missing a week of school, Camas students will finally begin their new school year on Friday, Sept. 8, superintendent John Anzalone announced.

Following the Wednesday night announcement that a deal had been reached with the Public School Employees union, it was announced Thursday morning that the Camas Education Association had tentatively agreed on a two-year bargaining agreement with the district, which includes over 1,000 staff members.

If the agreement is ratified, Camas classes are expected to begin on Friday, following a week of strikes by Camas School District employees.

In a message sent out by Anzalone, he thanked the teachers and negotiators who worked to reach an agreement and shared his excitement for the new school year.

“We want to express deep appreciation for our dedicated teachers and the negotiation teams who worked tirelessly to reach an agreement that reflects our shared commitment to our students’ well-being and educational experience,” Anzalone said. “The first day of school is always a special time, filled with anticipation and the promise of new opportunities. Thank you for your continued support, trust, and partnership. Together, we create an environment where our students can thrive and succeed.”