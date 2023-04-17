PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Carrington College is hosting an open house on their campus at the Lloyd Center on Thursday to showcase a variety of assistance programs.

With programs from veterinary and dental assisting to massage therapy, Carrie Rivington — dental assisting instructor — explained, “there’s really something in it for everybody.”

Carrington also offers students hands-on experience and support finding externships, Rivington said.

“Compared to going to get your bachelor’s or going through school, I felt that Carrington really helps you get into the field and get that hands-on experience really fast,” Rivington said. “And honestly it was networking – meeting all these different companies who are really willing to help you get a job.”

“All across the board for all of our programs, when we send our students out, we’re working with the community to make them better,” Rivington said.

Students at the open house will showcase live demonstrations in veterinary assisting, dental assisting, pharmacy technology, massage therapy and medical assisting. The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.