Castle Rock School District levy at risk over mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Castle Rock is divided as they’re unable to agree on whether or not kids should be wearing masks in schools, and some are taking their frustration out on the school district.

Superintendent Ryan Greene said people from the community and beyond are taking out their frustrations on kids who have no say and schools are just doing their best.

The district sent out a letter to the community asking them to reconsider failing a levy for something outside of the district’s control.

If the district were to remove the mandate and appease those who don’t like it, they risk losing a lot of money.

If they don’t enforce the mandate, the state can legally withdraw funding from the district which makes up 82% of the money they receive. The levy will provide 10% of the budget.

“These things don’t really connect to each other. The mandates are a state mandate is something we have to do. If we don’t follow the state mandate, then we lose for us in our community we lose 1.3 million dollars a month in apportionment and for us that’s huge. Without that we would go bankrupt in a month, month and a half,” Greene said.

He said it comes down to choosing state money or local money and they need both right now.

A protest got spread around on social media with a small group taking to the sidewalk Tuesday.

“Our goal is to listen to our community, and we can do that for a lot of things, but one of the things we can’t do that with is the mandate and that’s the frustrating part for our community because whether we agree with it or not we’re in a tough spot because we have to have the mask mandate in school,” Greene explained.

The money from the levy provides funding for extracurriculars and sports, things that keep kids engaged in school, as well as nursing and counseling. Those are threatened if the levy doesn’t pass.

Ballots are due Tuesday, and Greene says he hopes people won’t take out their misgivings on the district. However, if they do and the levy should fail, he says they’ll just try again in April.