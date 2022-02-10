Castle Rock students, parents protest Washington mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of students have lined up outside Castle Rock High School Thursday morning holding signs and waving flags in opposition to masks.

Students walked out of Castle Rock middle and high schools earlier this week in protest of the statewide mask mandate.

“We’re here for choice,” said Jessica Aylesworth, a Castle Rock sophomore. “We believe that masks do have a purpose and they do play a role in this pandemic. We also believe that it should be our choice.”

On Wednesday, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mask mandate would be lifted on Feb. 18. Despite this, many frustrated parents and students are continuing to demand action now.



“It’s more of a community thing like this isn’t just Castle Rock High School. We have parents coming off of work to come down here supporting all of us,” said 8th grader Lily Cox.

This follows a levy vote in Castle Rock where some members of the community threatened to fail it if the school continued to enforce the mandate.

If the district were to remove the mandate and appease those who don’t like it, they risk losing an important chunk of state funding.

The levy appears to be passing with a narrow margin of votes as of Thursday morning.

As for the students? They say they’ll be here until they get Inslee’s attention.

