‘Catch-22 here’: Camas schools debate in-person learning

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — On the same day Clark County hit an all-time record 277 cases of coronavirus, a group of Camas parents rallied to end remote learning and get their students back in the classroom. They also kept their kids offline in protest of the current online learning system they said just isn’t working.

The parents, grandparents and students toted signs outside the Camas School District headquarters to voice their concerns that their kids’ social and emotional health is suffering. With proper guidelines in place, the groups said moving back to in-person learning would be safe.

“Our family lines are blurred. Work and school and family time is all mixed together,” parent Andrea Seeley said. “It’s tought on families and tough on kids.”

Camas district officials recently opened in-person learing to kindergartners, but they say opening things further would go against the latest health department guidelines.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Snell said they’re learning more about schools and COVID, “but at the same time the transmission rates are going through the roof. And everything we are learning about schools also says we will reflect what’s happening in the community. Even if we’re not spreading it, it’s likely we are going to see more cases because of what’s happening in the community. So there’s this Catch-22 here.”

There was a town hall in Camas on this issue Monday night. Snell said most of the parents at that meeting supported the district continuing to follow the guidance of the health department.”