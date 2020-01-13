Catlin Gabel alum sues for $4.5M over sex abuse claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Catlin Gabel student is suing the Portland private school for $4.5 million over her claims she was abused by a teacher more than 80 times during the 1994-95 school year.

Kim Wilson announced the lawsuit during a press conference Monday morning. “For those who suffered at the hands of Catlin, I urge you to step forward knowing that you are now heard and your voice is important,” she said.

In December 2019, the Catlin Gabel board of trustees released an explosive 16-page report detailing 40 years of sexual misconduct at the non-profit, private school.

The report, carried out by independent investigator Lori Watson, lists allegations of sexual abuse against students by 9 former teachers and staff members, 6 of whom are named. It also details dozens of additional allegations of misconduct.

The six named teachers are accused of inappropriately touching and groping students as young as elementary school. Others are accused of having sex with students, one of whom was in middle school at the time.

The exact number of victims, many now in their 50s and 60s, may never be known.

In a statement released at her press conference, Wilson said that as “a devoted member of the Portland community, as a mother of a sixth grader, as a victim of the abuse at Catlin, I encourage my fellow alumni and the Portland community as a whole to stand behind the brave victims that step forward.”

She decided to go public with her allegations after feeling “quieted and devalued by the school for many years,” and hopes her public declaration will “allow other victims and witnesses to feel empowered and find strength in knowing you no longer have to feel alone.”

