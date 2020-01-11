Clark College faculty union announces strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, the Clark College faculty’s union announced it will go on strike, starting Monday.

The decision was made by the Clark College Association of Higher Education, the school’s faculty union, on Friday evening. The January 10 update stated:

“More than 400 faculty members at Clark College will be on strike Monday after the college administration and Board of Trustees failed to negotiate a fair contract with equitable pay before a 5 pm settlement deadline Friday.“

Clark College’s Interim President Sandra Fowler-Hill sent an email out to students following the union’s announcement to strike. It read, in part:

“I regret the impact this will have on our students. I am committed to working with faculty to get students back in class. The College will remain open to provide support services to employees and students.

To employees, we thank you for your dedication to our students. It’s important we do our best to maintain services during this difficult time to provide resources and support to students.

To students, we are committed to ensuring you are able to successfully complete your winter quarter studies. It is our highest priority to find an agreement with faculty, end this contract dispute and move forward.”

The school’s website has posted a notice to students that classes have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 13, “due to the announcement of a faculty strike.” The class cancellation also includes online and non-credit courses. Daily updates will be posted to the school’s website by 8 p.m. each day, said Fowler-Hill in the college’s statement.

This is a developing story.