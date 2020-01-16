Clark College faculty union approves contract, ends strike

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, the Clark College’s faculty’s union announced the ratification of a new contract and the end of a strike.

Members of the Clark College Association for Higher Education started striking on Monday after “the college administration and Board of Trustees failed to negotiate a fair contract with equitable pay before a 5 pm settlement deadline Friday.”

The union said its members approved the new contract with a 96.6% vote. The union’s Jan. 15 update stated:

“The contract includes significant pay raises for full-time and adjunct professors, including a 10 percent total pay raise PLUS a new model for paying adjunct faculty based on a percentage of the base salary for full-time professors. This contract is a tremendous victory for Clark College because it begins to provide the competitive pay needed to attract and keep qualified, committed teachers for our students. It is retroactive to the 2018-19 school year and covers the 2019-20 year as well.”

Clark College administrators said classes would resume on Thursday.