CLATSKANIE, Ore. (AP) — An investigator has determined that Clatskanie High School girls basketball players in northwest Oregon “more likely than not” used racist language against members of the De La Salle team during a game in Clatskanie in December 2021.

The Daily News reports as a result, Clatskanie has been placed on probation by the Oregon School Activities Association until mid-February 2023.

The association says the high school team’s players and coaches must engage with a guest speaker about equity and inclusion among other measures and all Clatskanie student athletes and coaches must complete racial equity training and implicit bias training.