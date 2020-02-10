Concordia University to close after Spring 2020

Concordia University in Northeast Portland in an undated photo from their website

It's expected the 24-acre campus will be sold after the closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Citing “years of mounting financial challenges, and a challenging and changing educational landscape,” Concordia University will cease operations after the Spring 2020 semester.

The Board of Regents approved this Friday night and posted it to their website. Concordia University has been in operation for 115 years.

The last commencement ceremony is set for April 25 for the Portland campus and May 2 for the Concordia University School of Law.

In a statement, Interim President Dr. Thomas Ries said “the Board of Regents concluded that the university’s current and projected enrollment and finances make it impossible to continue its educational mission. We have come to the decision this is in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and partners.”

University officials are working with accrediting bodies to help current students continue at a new school.

It’s expected the owners of the property, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, will sell the 24-acre campus.