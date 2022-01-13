COVID forces more schools to transition to remote learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove is the latest to move to distance learning because of staffing shortages.

There is no school Thursday, and classes will be held virtually Friday. The district said they hope to come back to in-person learning on January 24. Forest Grove High School is also remote until January 21.

Forest Grove School District is just one of several districts that have announced a transition to online learning or cancellations. Schools in Portland, Vancouver, Tigard-Tualatin, Forest Grove and Salem-Keizer have all implemented the remote school option.

Additionally, Portland Public School updated its COVID-19 exposure guidelines for students and staff. Those who are not up to date on their vaccines are required to quarantine for five days after exposure, while students who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they are symptom-free.

However, anyone — regardless of their vaccination status — who has close contact with someone infected with COVID should get tested after five days if possible.

PPS: Important Information Regarding Potential Transition to Temporary Distance Learning

This change comes after PPS announced some schools in the area would be transitioning to distance learning temporarily. Jefferson High School was closed Wednesday and was conducting online classes through at least Wednesday, January 19.

While the Parkrose School District moved six schools to distance learning for Thursday and Friday of this week.

Vancouver School District announced some of their schools would include remote learning 4 days a week for the next 3 weeks.

Schools affected this week are McLoughlin Middle School and Fort Vancouver High School. Then between January 18-21, temporary remote learning will be done at Columbia River High School, Skyview High School, Alki Middle School, Jason Lee Middle School and Jefferson Middle School.

In the Tigard-Tualatin School District, Durham Elementary School is now in distance learning. The district announced 5 more schools will move to remote learning starting Thursday, with no school on Wednesday for teachers to prepare. These schools include Tualatin High School, Tigard High School, Fowler Middle School, Hazelbrook Middle School and Twality Middle School.