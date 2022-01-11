COVID and schools: Distance learning back in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-related staffing issues have a number of schools in the Portland metro and Vancouver either closed on Tuesday or beginning at least a week of distance learning.

The staffing issues have affected all aspects of school life — teachers, staff, administrators, substitutes, bus drivers — forcing district officials to implement measures that hadn’t been truly considered before the omicron variant began to run wild through the population.

PPS: Important Information Regarding Potential Transition to Temporary Distance Learning

In the Portland Public School district, Roosevelt, Cleveland and McDaniel high schools are in distance learning for the rest of the week. So is Ockley Green Middle School. Faubion PK-8 School will be closed on Tuesday to prepare for distance learning for at least the rest of the week.

The 6 schools in the Parkrose School District were closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday. District officials said temporary distance learning would begin for all students on Wednesday. The schools affected are Parkrose High, Parkrose Middle, plus Prescott, Russell, Sacramento and Shaver elementary schools.

Vancouver schools

Late Monday afternoon, the Vancouver School District announced some of their schools would include remote learning 4 days a week for the next 3 weeks.

Schools affected this week are McLoughlin Middle School and Fort Vancouver High School. Then between January 18-21, temporary remote learning will be done at Columbia River High School, Skyview High School, Alki Middle School, Jason Lee Middle School and Jefferson Middle School.

Then from January 24-27, these Vancouver schools will be remote: Hudson’s Bay High School

Discovery Middle School, Gaiser Middle School, Vancouver School of Arts and Academics, Vancouver iTech Preparatory and Vancouver Flex Academy.

Washington County schools

In the Tigard-Tualatin School District, the Durham Elementary School were closed Monday to prepare for distance learning.

In Beaverton, parents received notice on Monday the district is at “a tipping point” due to absences. Families were told to be prepared for the possibility of temporary remote learning, similar to planning for bad weather school closures.

Colt Gill, the head of the Oregon Education Department, said last week there is no plan now for a statewide closure of schools. But parents should plan ahead since the closures are sudden.