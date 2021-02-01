‘Creativity gone down’: Mom frustrated with Beaverton schools

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Like countless other moms, Samantha Vembu didn’t get to walk her son into his Beaverton kindergarten classroom on his first day of school. She didn’t need to hug him goodbye.

Instead, she helped log him into a virtual classroom.

“He has never set foot in his school. I have never set foot in that school,” Vembu told KOIN 6 News. “He’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to be on a screen all day.’ A screen is a TV. … Typically things that are on a TV screen are not real, so therefore classmates are not real.”

Like countless other 5-year-olds, her son Everett is missing out on a normal kindergarten experience.

Everett Vembu is a kindergartner in Beaverton (Courtesy: Samantah Vembu)

“He’s at this stage where he’s trying to figure out what is pretend and what is real,” she said. “I’m frustrated my 5-year-old has a horrible time with this.”

Vembu said after all these months it’s taken a toll.

“The longer this goes on I’m noticing that his creativity has gone down significantly,” she said. “He’s also depressed from it.”

She said his depression shows itself in “a lot of tantrums, a lot of ‘I’m not doing this,’ a lot of hitting his head on things sometimes. It’s really sad to watch your child get that sad or frustrated.”

Everett learns to read and write in a corner of his home where sometimes the cats join him at his work station. But the cats aren’t the companions he needs, his mom said, and she worries about the longterm impacts of distance learning.

“Before this started I talked to his developmental psychologist and she’s like, ‘If you can get him into a real school,’ she’s like, ‘This is not going to be good for him. It’s going to damage brain development.’ She said the social, emotional learning that happens in this young age group is critical for social skills later on,” Vembu said.

Monday night, the Beaverton School Board said, based on health metrics, they are able to expand limited in-person instruction and begin hybrid instruction. But they said because of limited vaccines and no agreement with the teachers union yet, they won’t start hybrid until sometime on or after April 5th — and when that does start it will only be for pre-K through 2nd-grade.

Asked what she thought about Gov. Brown’s decision to prioritize vaccinating teachers over older people, she said, “I have a harder time with them prioritizing teachers that are never coming back to a classroom.”

“I’m frustrated,” Vembu said. “The Beaverton School District has done a horrible job of communicating.”