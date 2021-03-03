Dr. Jeff Snell chosen new Vancouver School Superintendent

Dr. Jeff Snell was chosen to be the new Vancouver Schools Superintendent on March 3, 2021 (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dr. Jeff Snell, currently the school superintendent in Camas, was selected Wednesday night as the new superintendent in Vancouver.

Snell was chosen over the other 3 finalists that were announced when Superintendent Steve Webb and the board of directors “mutually agreed to part ways” on February 11.

“The first thing that strikes you when you meet Dr. Snell is his empathy for others and his passion for inclusion,” Vancouver School Board President Kyle Sproul said in a statement. “When you add in his past experience in Vancouver Public Schools and his deep connection to our local community, it became clear that he was the best choice to lead our district in this next chapter.”

In his own statement, Snell said he was grateful for the chance to come back to Vancouver.

“I am really excited about our future as we continue to build a welcoming community that brings out the best in our students and each of us,” he said. “I look forward to listening and learning through the transition process and really appreciate the school board’s trust.”

Contract details are still to be negotiated. It’s expected Snell will begin as the Vancouver superintendent in July 2021.